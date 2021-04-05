U.S. Governor Announces He’s Boycotting MLB Opening Day

A U.S. state governor has backed out of his commitment to throw out the first pitch at an MLB opening day game in reaction to the league’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game.

Last week, Major League Baseball announced that the 2021 All-Star Game was being moved out of Atlanta due to the state of Georgia’s new voting laws.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had been scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener, but he will no longer be doing so.

“It is shameful that America’s pastime is being influenced by partisan politics,” he tweeted.

Former President Donald Trump also criticized the move, calling for boycotts of various companies.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections,” Trump said in a statement put out by an affiliated PAC, per The Hill.

“Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”

Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, praised the decision.

“Congratulations to @MLB for taking a stand on behalf of voting rights for all citizens,” Obama said on Twitter. “There’s no better way for America’s pastime to honor the great Hank Aaron, who always led by example.”

The 2021 Major League Baseball season started on Thursday. The Rangers are set to have their home opener at 4:05 p.m. E.T. today.