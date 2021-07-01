Look: MLB Umpire Getting Crushed For His Strike Zone

The umpiring in Wednesday’s game between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles quickly became the ire of Astros fans on Wednesday night.

Longtime MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor was the man calling balls and strikes for the American League matchup, but struggled to clearly define his strike zone early on in the ballgame. Houston quickly fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and the team’s fans blamed much of the deficit on the umpire’s shoddy performance.

Based on a few examples, the Astros have a pretty clear reason to be upset with Bucknor. A handful of pitches that seemed to clearly fall in the zone were called balls and the home plate umpire definitely missed some early strike calls. Bucknor called three walks in favor of the Orioles in the first inning.

Astros fans and media members were quick to point out the inconsistencies in the umpire’s calls on Wednesday. Many took to Twitter to express their frustration with Bucknor and to provide evidence for those who weren’t watching the game.

The classic 7 pitch, all strike walk pic.twitter.com/lzL8SQR0DY — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) July 1, 2021

CB Bucknor has single handedly blown this game wide open. You cannot be allowed to be this bad at your job and be able to come to work the next day — Bregman’s Wheelbarrow (@newguymeltz) July 1, 2021

CB Bucknor's first inning for Luis Garcia. pic.twitter.com/DDurc02FSz — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 1, 2021

.@Blummer getting petty about this terrible strike zone CB Bucknor is giving Luis Garcia is all of us tonight pic.twitter.com/icdn0t5MVm — Apollo Media (@ApolloHOU) July 1, 2021

Hey ⁦@MLBUA⁩ – how is this a walk??? Fire CB Bucknor pic.twitter.com/y51WOd7kLl — Bregman’s Wheelbarrow (@newguymeltz) July 1, 2021

One of the highlights of the night came when Astros pitcher Zack Greinke came to the top step of the dugout to applaud Bucknor after a called strike in the first inning. The Houston ace had the night off, but clearly wanted to give his two cents on the situation.

Zack Greinke during CB Bucknor's terrible 1st inning. 😀 pic.twitter.com/q2gE2UpiAc — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 1, 2021

There’s plenty of game left between the Orioles and the Astros, so hopefully Bucknor can clean up his shaky performance and get through the night without another hitch.

