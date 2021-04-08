The New York Mets escaped with a victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday because of a controversial non-call by the home plate umpire, Ron Kulpa. Kulpa knows he made a mistake, too.

The Mets trailed the Marlins 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth. A solo homer from Jeff McNeil evened the score and proceeded to start a run by New York.

Several batters into the bottom of the inning, the Mets loaded the bases and Michael Conforto came to the plate. On a 2-2 count, Marlins pitcher Anthony Bass threw a pitch that went right over the plate for what appeared to be an easy strike-three call, but the umpire saw otherwise.

Kulpa said Conforta was hit by the pitch – which is accurate- giving him a free path to first and giving the Mets a walk-off run and win in the process. Upon closer review, Conforto clearly leaned his elbow across the plate and the ball just barely grazed him. It should’ve been called a strike, but Kulpa butchered the call and gave the Mets the win. To make matters worse the play wasn’t reviewable, despite the obvious mistake.

Ron Kulpa has since admitted he made a mistake. He told reporters after the game he should’ve called Conforto out.

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa to a pool reporter: “The guy was hit by a pitch in the strike zone. I should have called him out.” — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) April 8, 2021

It’s a bit refreshing to see a sports official admit a mistake, but it doesn’t change the fact he gifted the Mets a win.

The Marlins can avenge the frustrating loss on Saturday afternoon in game two of the NL East series.