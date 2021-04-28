Video: Unbelievably Bad Call In Brewers vs. Marlins Game

Perhaps the early start time for today’s Brewers-Marlins game messed up the officiating crew, but there truly is no excusing one of the calls the first base umpire made this afternoon.

During the top of the second inning, Miami second baseman Isan Díaz grounded out to Milwaukee pitcher Zack Godley. It seemed like a routine groundout, but umpire Marty Foster thought Godley got in Díaz’s way on the play.

Foster ultimately ruled Díaz safe at first due to interference from Godley. The fans at Miller Park weren’t pleased at all, and honestly, who could blame them?

It’s tough to say Godley interfered with Díaz when the ball was out of his hands before he was even near the runner. Let’s also not forget that Díaz wasn’t properly running down the first base line.

Here’s the horrendous call from Foster:

Isan Diaz was literally running on the grass and was out by 10 feet. Unbelievably horrible call. #UmpShow pic.twitter.com/LDEQJ5rDeI — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) April 28, 2021

Most baseball fans and writers have already expressed their frustration with this call on social media. Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel didn’t pull any punches when he shared his thoughts on the call.

“1B umpire Marty Foster with a ridiculous interference call on Brewers pitcher Zack Godley on Isan Diaz running to 1B on tapper down line,” Haudricourt tweeted. “Absolutely ridiculous. Diaz was running on infield grass and there still was no interference on Godley. Just making up a call there, folks.”

That was as bad of a call as we’ve seen this MLB season, there’s no doubt about it.

Miami and Milwaukee are currently tied through three innings.