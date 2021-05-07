Unfortunate Update On Couple That Went Viral At Diamondbacks Game

Last week, a couple at an Arizona Diamondbacks game went viral due to an incredible thread on Twitter. Fast forward just a week later, and we have a heartbreaking update to share on that couple.

This entire situation started when Connor Buckley, a YouTuber known as “BuckArmy,” tweeted at the Diamondbacks during their game with the Colorado Rockies and asked for an update on his roommate’s date. Once they spotted the couple, the team provided updates on them on social media. In fact, the two even ended up on the big screen at Chase Field.

Things apparently went well during that date, or at least well enough that Matt and Emma wanted to have a third date. The Arizona Coyotes shared a photo of them at the stadium on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, this is where this love story ends. On Friday afternoon, Matt announced on Twitter that a fourth date is not in the works.

“Twitter I’m Sorry – There is No 4th Date,” Matt tweeted. “Sometimes you can meet the right person at the wrong time. At the end of the day, I just want her to be happy. To all the Arizona sports teams, you rock and have a fan for life. I’ll never forget the incredibly kind gestures.”

The responses to Matt’s tweet are mixed at the moment. Some people are truly heartbroken, meanwhile others are doing their best to support him during this time.

Although it might sound odd, there were a lot of sports fans rooting for this couple.

Hopefully they can both find happiness in the very near future.