Universal DH Is Coming To Major League Baseball: Fans React

A picture of Truist Park, home to the Atlanta Braves, before Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 11: Pre-game ceromonies prior to the Game 3 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers on October 11, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s still unclear when the MLB’s season will start. Whenever it does, the league will officially adopt a universal DH rule.

On Thursday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that owners have accepted a universal designated hitter. This will obviously impact the National League for years to come.

After this announcement was made, MLB players, fans and analysts went on Twitter to share their thoughts on this rule change. Let’s just say the reactions were both positive and negative.

“Universal DH. Love that,” Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted.

“Universal designated hitter is an abomination,” Ben Jacobs said.

“Universal DH in the MLB, very good,” one fan tweeted. “In The Show, very bad.”

Some fans pointed out that Bartolo Colon’s home run in 2016 would’ve never happened if the league agreed to having designated hitters in the National League at that time.

“Everyone’s out here celebrating the universal DH but I’m just remembering the good times,” one person said.

“The Universal DH would’ve existed since 2017 if this HR wasn’t hit,” another one wrote.

The days of pitchers hitting home runs are over – for now.

Are you a fan of the MLB adopting this rule?

