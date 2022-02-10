It’s still unclear when the MLB’s season will start. Whenever it does, the league will officially adopt a universal DH rule.

On Thursday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that owners have accepted a universal designated hitter. This will obviously impact the National League for years to come.

After this announcement was made, MLB players, fans and analysts went on Twitter to share their thoughts on this rule change. Let’s just say the reactions were both positive and negative.

“Universal DH. Love that,” Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted.

Universal DH. Love that! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 10, 2022

“Universal designated hitter is an abomination,” Ben Jacobs said.

Universal DH is an abomination https://t.co/x2LDPELkdm — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 10, 2022

“Universal DH in the MLB, very good,” one fan tweeted. “In The Show, very bad.”

Universal DH in the MLB, very good. Universal DH in The Show, very bad. — Thuuuuney (@thuuuuney) February 10, 2022

Some fans pointed out that Bartolo Colon’s home run in 2016 would’ve never happened if the league agreed to having designated hitters in the National League at that time.

“Everyone’s out here celebrating the universal DH but I’m just remembering the good times,” one person said.

Everyone's out here celebrating the universal DH but I'm just remembering the good times pic.twitter.com/Xaiw9mw4fS — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) February 10, 2022

“The Universal DH would’ve existed since 2017 if this HR wasn’t hit,” another one wrote.

The Universal DH would’ve existed since 2017 if this HR wasn’t hit https://t.co/gW7feTvAAP — Phill 🥶 (@MeekPhill_) February 10, 2022

The days of pitchers hitting home runs are over – for now.

Are you a fan of the MLB adopting this rule?