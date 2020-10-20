The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Update On Cody Bellinger’s Status For World Series Game 1

Cody Bellinger celebrating after scoring a run.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after scoring off a two RBI single by Alex Verdugo #27 against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on April 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays this evening. Will Dodgers star Cody Bellinger be available?

With just hours to go until first pitch, Bellinger himself gave an update on his health Tuesday afternoon. He told reporters he’s good to go and will play tonight, but he may be sporting a brace on his shoulder, per MLB reporter Bob Nightengale.

Bellinger should be good to go tonight, but he may want to cool it on celebrating too intensely.

The Dodgers star smacked a massive solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to give L.A. a 4-3 lead over the Braves in Game 7 of the NLCS. It’s one of the best moments of the postseason thus far.

After running the bases, Bellinger celebrated with teammates by smacking forearms. At some point during the celebrations, Bellinger suffered a dislocated right shoulder. Take a look at two different angles of the home run and subsequent celebrations below.

Cody Bellinger’s separated his shoulder a few times before, so there’s isn’t too much concern within the Dodgers’ ball-club. But he can’t afford any more intense celebrations, especially in the World Series.

We’ll see if Bellinger has to adjust his game in any way tonight as he deals with shoulder soreness.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays begins tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. on FOX.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.