Update On Cody Bellinger’s Status For World Series Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays this evening. Will Dodgers star Cody Bellinger be available?

With just hours to go until first pitch, Bellinger himself gave an update on his health Tuesday afternoon. He told reporters he’s good to go and will play tonight, but he may be sporting a brace on his shoulder, per MLB reporter Bob Nightengale.

Cody Bellinger says he may have brace on shoulder, but is ready to go. Still no scheduled starter for Game 2, manager Dave Roberts says. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 20, 2020

Bellinger should be good to go tonight, but he may want to cool it on celebrating too intensely.

The Dodgers star smacked a massive solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to give L.A. a 4-3 lead over the Braves in Game 7 of the NLCS. It’s one of the best moments of the postseason thus far.

After running the bases, Bellinger celebrated with teammates by smacking forearms. At some point during the celebrations, Bellinger suffered a dislocated right shoulder. Take a look at two different angles of the home run and subsequent celebrations below.

Cody Bellinger’s separated his shoulder a few times before, so there’s isn’t too much concern within the Dodgers’ ball-club. But he can’t afford any more intense celebrations, especially in the World Series.

We’ll see if Bellinger has to adjust his game in any way tonight as he deals with shoulder soreness.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays begins tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. on FOX.