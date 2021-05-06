Look: Update On Couple Who Went Viral At Diamondbacks Game

Last Saturday, a couple on their second date at the Arizona Diamondbacks game went viral, thanks to the efforts of a sleuthing friend.

Connor Buckley, a YouTuber known as “BuckArmy,” tweeted at the Diamondbacks during their match-up with the Colorado Rockies and asked for an update on his roommate’s date. After spending a few minutes trying to find the couple, the team finally did and gave regular updates on Twitter. The two even ended up on the big screen at Chase Field. Overall, they appeared to be having a good time.

The whole situation captivated sports fans over the weekend, but many also wanted to know if there would be a third date in the near future. Last night, those invested in the couple got an update.

On Wednesday, Matt and Emma reappeared at the Arizona Coyotes game. The team’s Twitter account posted a picture of the two taking in the action at Gila River Arena.

Take a look:

Can confirm there was a third date. ❤️ Hey @Suns, wanna make sure there's a fourth? https://t.co/hrBImLnOf4 pic.twitter.com/WXi2HHGR9o — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) May 6, 2021

The Coyotes also asked the Suns to keep the momentum rolling, so time will tell if there’s a fourth date coming soon.

The couple has started to earn a bit of reputation in the Phoenix area. Matt made an appearance on the Diamondbacks pre-game show on Bally Sports Arizona on Wednesday, confirming that a third date was in the works.

3rd date update! Matt and Emma will be attending a sporting event tomorrow! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e4Ukdpn6iy — Bally Sports Arizona (@BallySportSAZ) May 4, 2021

This has been an awesome situation to see develop over the last few days and hopefully the young couple doesn’t mind the spotlight. We’ll have to wait and see if the Suns pick up their end of the bargain.