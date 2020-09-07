The Spun

Urban Meyer Shares Heartwarming Message About Braxton Miller

Today is a special anniversary for former Ohio State star Braxton Miller and his head coach Urban Meyer.

Five years ago tonight, Miller created the highlight of a lifetime in the Buckeyes’ Labor Day win over Virginia Tech. The quarterback-turned-slot man juked a couple of Hokie defenders into oblivion on that night with a spin move for the ages.

The official Ohio State football Twitter account commemorated the “spinniversary” earlier today.

As for Meyer, he had an awesome message for his former player in response to seeing the highlight pop up on Twitter.

Meyer called Miller “one of the greatest to play” at OSU.

Miller began his Buckeye career as a record-setting quarterback, but made the switch to receiver in his final season. After that, he went on to play two years for the Houston Texans in the NFL.

Even if Miller’s playing career is over, he’ll always be a beloved figure among Ohio State fans, as well as to his former coach.


