Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season.

Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.

During that time, he helped the Tigers reach a pair of World Series and made an All-Star team in 2011. Avila also spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondback and Minnesota Twins before signing with the Nationals in February.

In 29 games with Washington, he is slashing .179/.347/.333 with one home run and seven RBI.

With two weeks to go in his major league career, Avila has 105 career home runs and a career slash line of .233/.348/.393. His best season was his aforementioned 2011 All-Star campaign, when he hit a career-high .295 with 19 home runs and 82 RBI.

Best wishes to Avila as he transitions from his playing days to a career working in baseball away from the field.