Veteran MLB Outfielder Announces His Retirement At 34

Earlier this week, veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday night.

Maybin, 34, made his big league debut with the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 17, 2007. He went on to play for 10 teams over a 15-year career.

He most recently spent time with the Mew York Mets – where he played in just nine games in to finish his career with a .254/.323/.374 slash line and 187 stolen bases.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Maybin thanked those that helped him reach the majors.

“I’ve played this game since I was four years old. Three decades later, my love for baseball is only matched by the love I have for the family that’s supported my every step of the way,” the statement read.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/oSSX5WZ83F — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) January 3, 2022

“I am the man I am today because of this game and the teams that gave a young kid from Asheville, North Carolina a chance to be great: the Tigers, Marlins, Padres, Braves, Angels, Astros, Mariners, Yankees, Cubs, and Mets. To the coaches, agents, mentors and most importantly, the fans, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you for your support,” the statement continued.

Congratulations to Maybin on great career.