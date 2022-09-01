Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 2: A general view of Busch Stadium during the eighth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB.

This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19.

Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension because he tested positive for Ibutamoren, a performance-enhancing substance.

Last season, Martinez appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals. He signed minor-league contracts with the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants in 2022, but neither stint lasted very long.

During a nine-year run in St. Louis, Martinez had a 62-52 record with a 3.74 ERA and 927 strikeouts. He earned All-Star honors in 2015 and 2017.

It's unclear if a team will pursue Martinez once his suspension is over.