Veteran MLB Pitcher Won't Return To Team Due To Personal Matters

DETROIT - OCTOBER 21: The Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals line up on the field before the start of Game One of the 2006 World Series on October 21, 2006 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been in the minors rehabbing, will not be rejoining the team "at this time" due to personal reasons.

The Tigers made the announcement about Rodriguez earlier this afternoon.

"Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time," Tigers GM Al Avila said in a statement. "As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice."

In eight starts this season, Rodriguez is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in 39 innings. The 29-year-old southpaw has been on the injured list since May 22, retroactive to May 19, with a ribcage strain.

However, Rodriguez struck out nine in four shutout innings during a rehab start at Triple-A last week, which encouraged his Detroit manager A.J. Hinch.

"The results were incredibly impressive," Hinch said. "The strikeout numbers, the velocity was good. ... He felt good. It was an encouraging step in the right direction with no pain, no issues, no apprehensiveness. Just a dominant first outing as a rehab."

Hopefully whatever personal issue Rodriguez is dealing with will turn out okay and he will be able to rejoin the Tigers later this season.