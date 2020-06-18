The Minnesota Twins received troubling news this week, as infielder Miguel Sano has been accused of kidnapping in the Dominican Republic. Though he has denied these claims, it’s obviously a serious concern for all parties involved.

Sano has made headlines before for incidents that took place off the field. Toward the end of 2017, the former All-Star third baseman was accused of groping a photographer who covered Twins games and events.

When it comes to the current matter at hand, Sano and his friends have been accused of kidnapping, beating and threatening to hang Raudy Omar Sanchez de la Cruz.

Odalis Ramos, an attorney representing Sanchez de la Cruz, believes this incident took place in early May. His story doesn’t line up with what Sano is saying about this situation. The Twins slugger said Sanchez de la Cruz was involved in a sexual assault of his younger brother.

Sano thinks he’s being blackmailed for financial reasons.

According to the Star Tribune, the Twins are aware of the allegations and are gathering more information on this story.

In January, Sano signed a three-year extension with Minnesota that’s worth $30 million. This past season he had 34 home runs and 79 RBI.

The Twins will have to do a thorough investigation into this matter, especially since Sano is considered as one of the main building blocks on the roster.