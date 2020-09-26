Veteran MLB Starting Pitcher Reportedly Getting Released

Veteran MLB pitcher Jeff Samardzija was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. The organization plans to release him as long as he clears waivers.

Samardzija started his collegiate career as a receiver for Notre Dame football. He put together an impressive four-year career, but wound up choosing baseball once his collegiate eligibility came to a close. He’s now played 13 years in Major League Baseball.

Samardzija struggled for the Giants this season, though, going 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA. He pitched just 16.2 innings, racking up six strikeouts. It appears the San Francisco Giants are reportedly moving on from the veteran pitcher.

In his 13-year MLB career, Samardzija went 80-106 with a 4.15 ERA. After a poor relief showing on Friday in which he allowed three runs to the Padres, the veteran pitcher reflected on his best years as a pitcher.

“Sitting there was definitely a little emotional,” Samardzija told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “You take for granted all those times before you’ve done it. It’s like you’re always going to be there, always going to have an opportunity. But I think we all know that time goes by real fast.”

A pitcher whose able to throw for 13 years is a special player. There’s no doubt Samardzija’s career is one of the most unique paths we’ve seen.

He hasn’t retired just yet, but he may soon hang up the cleats after being designated for assignment.

