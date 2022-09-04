Video: Aaron Boone Just Got Ejected From Sunday's Game
The New York Yankees are imploding, and Aaron Boone's frustrations boiled over on Sunday.
Boone was already angry about losing a challenge on a play that was upheld in the top of the fifth inning when Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls reached base on a two-out catcher's interference call in the bottom of the frame.
The fifth-year Yankee manager went out to argue, tossing around a few expletives in the process.
For his efforts, Boone earned his league-leading seventh ejection of the season.
The Yankees, who once led the American League East by 15.5 games in early July, entered today only four games ahead of the second-place Rays, and just three games above them in the loss column.
New York is leading this afternoon's game 1-0 thanks to Aaron Judge's leadoff home run, his 53rd of the season. They will have to try and win this one without their manager.