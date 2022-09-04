Video: Aaron Boone Just Got Ejected From Sunday's Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Rays won 4-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are imploding, and Aaron Boone's frustrations boiled over on Sunday.

Boone was already angry about losing a challenge on a play that was upheld in the top of the fifth inning when Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls reached base on a two-out catcher's interference call in the bottom of the frame.

The fifth-year Yankee manager went out to argue, tossing around a few expletives in the process.

For his efforts, Boone earned his league-leading seventh ejection of the season.

The Yankees, who once led the American League East by 15.5 games in early July, entered today only four games ahead of the second-place Rays, and just three games above them in the loss column.

New York is leading this afternoon's game 1-0 thanks to Aaron Judge's leadoff home run, his 53rd of the season. They will have to try and win this one without their manager.