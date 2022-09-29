Video: Aaron Judge Hits Record-Tying 61st Home Run

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Aaron Judge has done it. The New York Yankees star just smacked his 61st home run of the season to tie Roger Maris' 61-year old American League record.

Judge, who hit his 60th homer last Tuesday night in New York, equaled Maris on a two-run laser beam to left field off of Tim Mayza of the Toronto Blue Jays in the top of the seventh inning tonight.

The homer put the Yankees back in the lead 5-3 and moved Judge one long ball away from further rewriting the record book.

Here's a look at the blast, which landed in the Blue Jays' bullpen.

Judge was mobbed by his teammates as he got back to the dugout. It took him 34 plate appearances to go from 60 to 61, so you know there had to be some relief for the MVP frontrunner to finally get this out of the way.

If Judge does not get another at-bat tonight, he will look for No. 62 starting this Friday against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.