Video: Angels Give Up Most-Embarrassing HR Of The Season

Angels right-fielder Jo Adell gave up one of the most-embarrassing home runs you’ll ever see on Sunday.

Adell went back towards the wall on a routine fly-ball, but failed to get proper footing. As a result, the young outfielder had to stretch out his glove to try and make the grab, but failed to do so as the ball popped out of his glove and went straight over the right-field wall for a home run.

The score extended the Rangers’ lead over the Angels from three to four runs in the AL West contest. The horrendous defensive blunder continues a trend of poor play from the Angels this season.

The Angels are off to a disastrous 5-10 start to the 2020 campaign. Any off-season excitement has quickly turned into a dreadful outlook on the rest of the year. Adell’s disastrous defensive play continues a streak of poor play from Los Angeles. Take a look at Adell’s horrendous defensive play in the video below.

Adell was the Angels’ top prospect entering the 2020 season. He was just recently called up to the 28-man roster as the Angels look to improve their lineup. Defense has always been a weakness for Adell, though. That weakness was on full display on Sunday.

Fortunately for Adell, Mike Trout spent time talking with the youngster after his defensive error. Trout was clearly encouraging the right-fielder to brush it off and move on.

Adell and the Angels are in jeopardy of getting swept by the Rangers on Sunday. They currently trail 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth.