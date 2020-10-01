ESPN may want to consider ending live on-field interviews during baseball games – especially during playoff elimination contests. A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano dropped a loud F-bomb during his on-field interview on Thursday.

The nerves associated with baseball are heightened during the postseason. Live on-field interviews are the last thing players need during playoff games. Laureano agreed to be interviewed during today’s game, which took place in the top of the third inning in the A’s elimination game against the White Sox.

Unfortunately, Laureano didn’t have much to say during the interview – that is, until White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez laced a double which rolled out to the left centerfield wall. The A’s outfielder got to the ball, but not before the speedy Jimenez safely made his way to second.

Laureano, in the process of securing the ball and recognizing Jimenez’ blazing speed, said: “Damn he can f***ing run!” The audio was heard loud and clear right on the ESPN broadcast given he was already on-air with ESPN for a live on-field interview. Take a look below.

On-field interviews give fans an interesting look into the game. However, it’s a very different circumstance in the playoffs. The Worldwide Leader definitely needs to rethink its broadcasting strategy.

Call it coincidence or bad luck, the rest of Laureano’s interview was a disaster. Several of the next at-bats came right at the A’s outfielder’s direction, all while he was having to answer awkward questions from the ESPN crew.

The White Sox tacked on two runs during ESPN’s interview with Laureano. Something tells us the A’s aren’t going to oblige with ESPN’s interview requests for the rest of the day.