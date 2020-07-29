Video Of Dusty Baker’s Apparent NSFW Reaction To Joe Kelly

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker found himself right in the thick of last night’s brouhaha between his team and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Astros hitters have been targeted at times this year following the franchise’s offseason sign-stealing scandal. The latest incident happened Tuesday, when Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly appeared to throw at a couple of Houston players in the bottom of the sixth.

At one point in the inning, the television microphones picked up an angry voice shouting at Kelly from presumably inside the Astros dugout. The NSFW comment made its way onto the air.

“Just get on the mound m—–f—-r,” the voice can be heard saying.

It has been widely speculated that the voice belongs to Baker, who clearly didn’t take kindly to Kelly’s antics towards his team.

DUSTY BAKER FOREVER pic.twitter.com/E9zvfjj2eM — Apollo Media (@ApolloHOU) July 29, 2020

"Just get on the mound, motherfucker!" pic.twitter.com/bXJD24aNKX — Matthew Reichbach (@fbihop) July 29, 2020

At the conclusion of the sixth inning, the two teams engaged in a socially-distanced bench-clearing incident after Kelly struck out Houston shortstop Carlos Correa and taunted him.

“What really enraged everybody was what he told Carlos [Correa] when he struck him out, “Nice swing b—h!” Dusty Baker told reporters post-game.

These two teams have another game scheduled against each other tonight. We should all be on the lookout for more fireworks.