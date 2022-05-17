Video: Astros SP Jake Odorizzi Carted Off With Potentially Serious Leg Injury

BOSTON, MA - MAY 16: Jake Odorizzi #17 of the Houston Astros reacts as he is removed from the game after an injury during the fifth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 16, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi left tonight's start in Boston with a concerning leg injury.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and his team trailing 2-1, Odorizzi induced Red Sox centerfielder Enrique Hernandez to hit a ground ball to first base.

Odorizzi bolted off the mound to go cover the bag, but immediately fell to the ground in obvious pain. He stayed down and had to be tended to by teammates and trainers.

The veteran righthander was eventually carted off on a stretcher.

It's tough to tell what exactly happened to Odorizzi on this play, though it doesn't seem like it was an injury involving a bone.

Sports medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse said on Twitter that it is "almost certainly" a soft tissue injury.

Hopefully, whatever happened to Odorizzi, it wasn't as serious as it looked. It would be brutal if he suffered a long-term injury on such a routine play.

We'll keep you posted as more details become available.