Video: Astros Stars Hit By Pitch In Back-To-Back At-Bats

Two Astros star players were hit by a pitch in back-to-back at-bats during the team’s scrimmage against the Royals on Tuesday.

The Houston Astros have emerged as the most hated team in baseball thanks to evidence of the organization’s sign-stealing during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Rob Manfred hit the Astros’ organization with heavy sanctions as a result.

Baseball fans still feel justice needs to be served, though, even after the heavy sanctions. Astros players could be at the center of major repercussions from opposing pitchers this season.

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were hit by pitches in back-to-back plate appearances on Tuesday. Royals pitcher Jorge Lopez was on the mound at the time. Take a loot at the incident in the video below.

Royals pitcher Jorge Lopez hit Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman on consecutive at-bats. pic.twitter.com/pbXfYi7mpF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2020

Unfortunately for them, this could be just the beginning of the retribution ball-clubs are seeking against the Houston Astros this season.

Altuve and Bregman weren’t the only Astros players to be hit by a pitch on Tuesday. Right-fielder George Springer was also beaned during the scrimmage, but not until the fifth inning.

Now George Springer has been hit pic.twitter.com/x7tSseGSWx — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) July 21, 2020

Manfred will have to get involved if this becomes a common theme this season. There’s a strong chance heavy fines are dished out if this gets out of hand in 2020.

The Houston Astros’ season-opener takes place this Friday, July 24, against the Seattle Mariners in game one of a four-game series.