Video: Benches Clear During Sunday's Yankees-Blue Jays Game

Frustrations are mounting in The Bronx. With the New York Yankees struggling mightily, the last thing they want to see is Aaron Judge get plunked.

That happened during the fifth inning of Sunday's AL East clash with the Toronto Blue Jays.

With first base open, Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah hit Judge on the arm with a 92-mph sinker. The MVP front-runner shook his head in disappointment and stared down Manoah, but he tried to discourage his Yankees teammates from causing a fracas.

Judge was apparently responding to Gerrit Cole storming out of the dugout. Other players left the bench, but cooler heads prevailed before a fight could unfold.

Furthermore, Judge and Manoah gathered for what appeared to be a civil conversation.

Judge and Manoah are two of MLB's biggest players in both physical and figurative stature. While the 6'7" outfielder handily leads the majors with 46 home runs, the 6'6" pitcher made the All-Star Game in his second season.

After picking up two victories at Yankee Stadium, the Blue Jays have an opportunity to decrease New York's once massive division lead to six games by completing a sweep on the road. That would cause further panic for a Yankees squad that's dropped 14 of their last 17 games.