On Tuesday night, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash made the very controversial decision to pull starting pitcher Blake Snell from Game 6 of the World Series.

Through 5.1 innings, Snell had only given up one hit and struck out nine Dodgers batters. He faced one of the toughest lineups in baseball and met the task.

However, after giving up his second hit of the night in the top of the fifth inning, Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to pull his ace. Fans watching the game were shocked by the decision as the Rays held a 1-0 lead with just one man on base.

Snell himself wasn’t too happy with the decision either. After giving up just two hits in over five inning of play, he couldn’t believe Cash’s decision to pull him.

Here’s his reaction.

Blake Snell's reaction to getting pulled with 1 on and 1 out in the 6th. pic.twitter.com/AZyB94eoKE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020

Snell was clearly frustrated with the decision – as he should be.

The next three batters Snell was ready to face – Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Justin Turner – were a combined 0-for-6 with six strikeouts against him.

Immediately after pulling Snell from the contest, relief pitcher Nick Anderson gave up a hit to Mookie Betts. Just a few pitches later, the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead.

The decision could come back to haunt Kevin Cash if his team doesn’t find a way to win tonight. Los Angeles holds a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning.

Can the Rays come back?