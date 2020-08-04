Earlier: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka suffered what looked like a scary leg injury in the third inning tonight against the New York Mets.

Soroka tried to hop off the mound to go cover first base, but collapsed in pain immediately. At first, Soroka tried to get up and walk off the discomfort.

He quickly realized he couldn’t do that and dropped to the ground. Trainers came out to attend to the Braves’ hurler, and eventually helped Soroka off the field.

You can see the play and the aftermath in the video below. Seeing Soroka come up lame like that after planting and trying to push off his right leg could indicate an Achilles injury, which would be a worst-case scenario.

Braves starter Mike Soroka leaves today's game after falling to the ground while attempting to cover 1st base. He was helped off of the field. pic.twitter.com/gJC0Dt3Xcz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 4, 2020

Soroka, who turns 23 tomorrow, finished 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts for the Braves last season. Atlanta was counting on him to be a mainstay in the rotation this year.

Obviously, we hope that Soroka’s injury looked worse than what it actually is. A pulled muscle would be much, much better than a torn Achilles.

We’ll see if the Braves have any updates on the young right-hander’s condition later tonight.

Update: The worst has been confirmed. Mike Soroka tore his Achilles and is done for the year.

Torn right Achilles for Mike Soroka, out for rest of season. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 4, 2020

Brutal luck for one of the better young arms in baseball. We wish him a speedy and full recovery.