Video: Craziest Fair Ball Of Minor League Season Tonight

It's an old baseball maxim that viewers will see something new every game.

While that's not always the case, a minor league game provided a truly unusual play Wednesday night.

During a Triple-A matchup between the Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers, a prospect hit a ball that had the appearance of a foul tip.

However, the ball dropped straight to the dirt right in front of home plate. Although it didn't even clear the batter's box, it still fell in fair territory.

Football is usually known as the game of inches, but the same can often apply to baseball. For all the 400-foot blasts that have veered just foul, the slightest of contact somehow turned into a live ball.

Then again, it would have been much better for the batter if it went foul like thousands of similar tipped balls before it. It's not like the catcher needed to go far to make a play.

The Mud Hens, an affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians affiliate behind an RBI single by top prospect Spencer Torkelson that traveled more than an inch from the plate.