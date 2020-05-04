Video: Dad’s Reaction To His Son’s First HR Is Going Viral

There’s nothing like spending time with your old man playing “America’s Pastime.” One father and son had a unforgettable experience playing some ball over the weekend.

The current pandemic has forced families inside – or in their backyards in this matter – for the time being. As we all await public health circumstances to improve, families are spending time together now more than ever.

Former United League Baseball outfielder and third baseman Cory Willig spent some time out on the mound, working through batting practice with his son, this past weekend.

The father-son practice turned into an unforgettable experience after Cory’s son Asher hit one over the fence for his first ever home run. Luckily for the rest of us, they caught the memorable moment on camera. Check Cory’s reaction to his son’s first ever home run below:

It doesn’t get much better than that. This is clearly a moment Corey and Asher will never forget.

“May 1st, 2020 will forever be remembered in our memory banks,” Willig wrote on Instagram. “For those who have been following Ash and his baseball journey thus far you know what has gone into this moment! HE DID IT!!!! Homerun over the fence!”

It’s moments like these that make the current sports hiatus a bit more manageable. Congrats Asher!