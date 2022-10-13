Video: Dansby Swanson Just Made The Catch Of The Year

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to Game 4 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson just added another impressive bullet point to his free agency resume.

Catch of the year.

The Braves star made an incredible catch in the top of the sixth inning in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night.

"DANSBY SWANSON CATCH OF THE YEAR," FanDuel Sportsbook tweeted.

The catch came at a crucial time, as it allowed the Braves to get out of the inning.

Atlanta and Philadelphia are tied, 0-0, in the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday night.

The Phillies are leading the Braves, 1-0, in the series. Game 2 is currently airing on FOX.