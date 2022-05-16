Video: DJ Steve Aoki's Horrendous 1st Pitch At Fenway Going Viral
World-renowned DJ Steve Aoki is definitely better suited for a career in music than the game of baseball.
Aoki threw out the first pitch before tonight's Astros-Red Sox game at Fenway Park, and the 44-year-old entertainer provided new meaning for the phrase "just a bit outside."
Actually, Aoki's lefthanded offering wasn't just outside, it was insanely high. Like, over the backstop into the netting behind home plate high.
Take a look.
Amazingly, a still frame shot of Aoki's pitch makes it seem like he was actually aiming to be as off target as he was.
At least Aoki was a good sport about all this.
He's going to have to continue to be, because footage of that pitch isn't going anywhere anytime soon.