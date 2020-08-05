Video: Dustin May Threw The Nastiest Pitch Of The MLB Season

The 2020 MLB season is still young, but we already have an early candidate for best pitch of the year thanks to Dustin May. On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander struck out Manny Machado in epic fashion.

During the bottom of the first inning, May threw two-seam fastball that clocked in at 99 MPH. It wasn’t the speed that had baseball fans left in awe though, it was the unreal movement of his pitch.

May’s fastball looked as if it was heading straight down the middle, but then it quickly turned inside on Machado, leaving the four-time All-Star disheveled at the plate.

Unfortunately there weren’t fans at the stadium to react to this strikeout. Nonetheless, May still deserves a ton of credit for throwing such an incredible pitch at just 22 years old.

Dustin May, Ungodly 99mph Two Seamer. 😱 pic.twitter.com/uUeINZbKBq — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 5, 2020

Not only did May have a nasty strikeout on Tuesday night, the youngster also picked up his first win of the year. He owns a 2.63 ERA after three starts this season.

Earlier this year, May became the youngest opening day starter for the Dodgers since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

It’s fair to wonder if May is just scratching the surface of what he could become as a starter. The fact that he’s still in his early 20s bodes well for his future in the MLB.