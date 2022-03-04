The Spun

Video Of Former MLB Star Andruw Jones’ Son Hitting A HR Going Viral

Former Brave Andruw Jones walks off the field after throwing out first pitch.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 16: Eddie Perez and former Atlanta Braves player Andruw Jones laugh after throwing out the first pitch prior to Game One of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Top prep outfielder Druw Jones may have a famous dad, but the son of former MLB star outfielder Andruw Jones is a star in his own right.

On Wednesday night, Jones showed one of the reasons why he is a candidate to be taken No. 1 overall in this year’s MLB Draft. The Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan High School centerfielder and Vanderbilt commit blasted a home run that has been going viral for the last 24 hours.

With fans chanting “overrated” at him, Jones blasted a 92-mph fastball from opposing pitcher Brady Jones, a Georgia State commit, over the wall in centerfield.

Two things from that clip stand out. One, that’s an absolute bomb. And two, Druw Jones’ swing looks eerily similar to his father’s when he was a young MLB star on his way to 10 Gold Gloves and five All-Star Games.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound high school senior is the No. 1 prospect in this year’s draft class, per MLB.com.

“Druw is taller and leaner than his dad was as a teenager, but he has similar five-tool potential as a center fielder,” reads Jones’ MLB.com scouting report. “He improved throughout the summer on the showcase circuit and his floor might resemble the career of Mike Cameron, another former All-Star and three-time Gold Glover.”

