Video Of Former MLB Star Andruw Jones’ Son Hitting A HR Going Viral

Top prep outfielder Druw Jones may have a famous dad, but the son of former MLB star outfielder Andruw Jones is a star in his own right.

On Wednesday night, Jones showed one of the reasons why he is a candidate to be taken No. 1 overall in this year’s MLB Draft. The Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan High School centerfielder and Vanderbilt commit blasted a home run that has been going viral for the last 24 hours.

With fans chanting “overrated” at him, Jones blasted a 92-mph fastball from opposing pitcher Brady Jones, a Georgia State commit, over the wall in centerfield.

Amidst chants of “overrated”, CF Druw Jones gets a hold of 92 up and goes out to the deepest part of the park. pic.twitter.com/tREKGVWxGX — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) March 2, 2022

Here's the side angle of Druw Jones' home run from this evening's game. https://t.co/VcRzmYOQgV pic.twitter.com/SE7bVUki3x — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) March 3, 2022

Two things from that clip stand out. One, that’s an absolute bomb. And two, Druw Jones’ swing looks eerily similar to his father’s when he was a young MLB star on his way to 10 Gold Gloves and five All-Star Games.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound high school senior is the No. 1 prospect in this year’s draft class, per MLB.com.

“Druw is taller and leaner than his dad was as a teenager, but he has similar five-tool potential as a center fielder,” reads Jones’ MLB.com scouting report. “He improved throughout the summer on the showcase circuit and his floor might resemble the career of Mike Cameron, another former All-Star and three-time Gold Glover.”