Video: Giancarlo Stanton Bench-Presses Supermodel Adriana Lima

Giancarlo Stanton’s offseason training after a disappointing and injury-filled 2019 campaign apparently includes…bench-pressing a supermodel.

Earlier today, Kirk Myers, fitness guru and founder of New York gym Dogpound, posted a video of the hulking Stanton casually benching Adriana Lima for reps. It looks like the legendary model was also at the gym to work out.

We’re not sure exactly how much Lima weighs, but it’s clearly not enough to challenge Stanton.

If you click through to the second part of Myers’ post, it shows Stanton using a sledgehammer to attack a tire. He makes it seem frighteningly easy.

No one is going to accuse Stanton of not being strong and in tremendous physical shape. However, his inability to stay healthy has occasionally been his undoing in the past, as it was last season, when he appeared in only 18 regular season games.

Stanton enters 2020 with something to prove. He’s out of the honeymoon phase with the Yankees and their fans, so he needs a bounce back season to prove to them he’s worth the massive contract the team inherited when they traded for him.

As you can tell by this workout video though, things could be going worse for the four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP.