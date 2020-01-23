The Spun

Video: Giancarlo Stanton Bench-Presses Supermodel Adriana Lima

New York Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton celebrating in the dugout with his teammates.NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 16: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting an RBI ground rule double against the Tampa Bay Rays after it was ruled a home run in the eigth inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Stanton’s offseason training after a disappointing and injury-filled 2019 campaign apparently includes…bench-pressing a supermodel.

Earlier today, Kirk Myers, fitness guru and founder of New York gym Dogpound, posted a video of the hulking Stanton casually benching Adriana Lima for reps. It looks like the legendary model was also at the gym to work out.

We’re not sure exactly how much Lima weighs, but it’s clearly not enough to challenge Stanton.

If you click through to the second part of Myers’ post, it shows Stanton using a sledgehammer to attack a tire. He makes it seem frighteningly easy.

No one is going to accuse Stanton of not being strong and in tremendous physical shape. However, his inability to stay healthy has occasionally been his undoing in the past, as it was last season, when he appeared in only 18 regular season games.

Stanton enters 2020 with something to prove. He’s out of the honeymoon phase with the Yankees and their fans, so he needs a bounce back season to prove to them he’s worth the massive contract the team inherited when they traded for him.

As you can tell by this workout video though, things could be going worse for the four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP.


