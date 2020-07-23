We’ve got our first home run of the 2020 MLB season in the books. Sports are officially back in action.

The Yankees and Nationals are currently underway in the MLB’s unprecendented 2020 Season Opener. Max Scherzer is on the mound for the Nationals facing Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in a star-studded match-up.

The Yankees got the best of Scherzer early on thanks to Giancarlo Stanton. Aaron Judge lined a single out to left-field with one out in the top of the first. Just two batters later, Stanton launched a massive 459-foot homer out to left-center for the first home-run of the 2020 season.

Take a look at Stanton’s massive home-run in the top of the first in the video below.

This is what most fans and analysts are expecting from the Yankees this season. New York has arguably the best lineup in baseball thanks to power-hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez.

The Nationals didn’t leave the all the fun to the Yankees in the first inning, though. Nats outfielder Adam Eaton went yard in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to just one run through one frame.

Adam Eaton with the Nationals first home run of the season pic.twitter.com/AiB1bTcFUU — OPT (@OnePursuitTakes) July 23, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see the impact of games without fans has on hitters and pitchers. Early on, it looks like hitters may be the beneficiaries.

The Yankees currently have an early 2-1 lead over the Nationals through one inning. Tune into ESPN to catch the rest of the 2020 Season Opener.