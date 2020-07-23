The Spun

New York Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton swinging a baseball bat.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his fourth inning grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

We’ve got our first home run of the 2020 MLB season in the books. Sports are officially back in action.

The Yankees and Nationals are currently underway in the MLB’s unprecendented 2020 Season Opener. Max Scherzer is on the mound for the Nationals facing Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in a star-studded match-up.

The Yankees got the best of Scherzer early on thanks to Giancarlo Stanton. Aaron Judge lined a single out to left-field with one out in the top of the first. Just two batters later, Stanton launched a massive 459-foot homer out to left-center for the first home-run of the 2020 season.

Take a look at Stanton’s massive home-run in the top of the first in the video below.

This is what most fans and analysts are expecting from the Yankees this season. New York has arguably the best lineup in baseball thanks to power-hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez.

The Nationals didn’t leave the all the fun to the Yankees in the first inning, though. Nats outfielder Adam Eaton went yard in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to just one run through one frame.

It’ll be interesting to see the impact of games without fans has on hitters and pitchers. Early on, it looks like hitters may be the beneficiaries.

The Yankees currently have an early 2-1 lead over the Nationals through one inning. Tune into ESPN to catch the rest of the 2020 Season Opener.


