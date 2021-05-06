The Spun

Video: Gleyber Torres Scored An Insane Run On Thursday

A closeup of Gleyber Torres during a Yankees game.TAMPA, FL SEPTEMBER 24: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees points at a teammate while waiting his turn to bat in the eighth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 24, 2018 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Houston Astros visited Yankee Stadium for the first time since the 2019 American League Championship Series.

Houston beat New York in the 2017 and 2019 ALCS before a sign-stealing scandal thrust those wins into question. In their first game facing off in nearly two years, Yankees fans let the Astros hear it.

New York won the first two meetings between the two teams this week. In the third and final meeting of the series, though the Astros finally found a win in a 7-4 ballgame.

While the Yankees took the loss, they scored one of the more miraculous runs we’ve seen in recent memory. Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks hit a hard liner up the middle that was knocked down by Carlos Correa.

Gleyber Torres, who was on first base at the time, raced toward second base in an attempt to beat out a force at second. He did just that as the Astros struggled to maintain a grip on the ball.

Check out what happened next.

The Astros were playing a shift against Hicks and that left third base wide open for Torres to take. As the catcher drifted toward third in an attempt to cover, Torres took advantage of that mistake.

He raced home beating a would-be play at the plate.

In the end, though, the Astros found the 7-4 win.


