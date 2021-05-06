Earlier this week, the Houston Astros visited Yankee Stadium for the first time since the 2019 American League Championship Series.

Houston beat New York in the 2017 and 2019 ALCS before a sign-stealing scandal thrust those wins into question. In their first game facing off in nearly two years, Yankees fans let the Astros hear it.

New York won the first two meetings between the two teams this week. In the third and final meeting of the series, though the Astros finally found a win in a 7-4 ballgame.

While the Yankees took the loss, they scored one of the more miraculous runs we’ve seen in recent memory. Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks hit a hard liner up the middle that was knocked down by Carlos Correa.

Gleyber Torres, who was on first base at the time, raced toward second base in an attempt to beat out a force at second. He did just that as the Astros struggled to maintain a grip on the ball.

Check out what happened next.

Gleyber Torres' awareness on the bases 📈 He scored from first on an infield single. (via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/9xcL6qe8rh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2021

The Astros were playing a shift against Hicks and that left third base wide open for Torres to take. As the catcher drifted toward third in an attempt to cover, Torres took advantage of that mistake.

He raced home beating a would-be play at the plate.

In the end, though, the Astros found the 7-4 win.