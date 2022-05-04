Video: Heartwarming Gesture From Toronto Fan To Young Yankees Diehard Going Viral

TORONTO, ON - JULY 30: The Toronto Blue Jays line up behind a 'Home' sign to commemorate their first home game in Toronto this season prior to a MLB game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on July 30, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

For all the stories lately about fans behaving badly, it's nice to see the opposite happen.

In the top of the sixth inning of last night's game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, an adult Toronto fan made an everlasting impact on a young Yankees supporter.

It happened after New York outfielder Aaron Judge smoked a solo home run to left field at Rogers Centre, tying the game at 1. The Blue Jays fan caught Judge's souvenir, and immediately put his arms up to indicate his good fortune.

However, just as quickly, he noticed a young boy in the row behind him wearing a Yankee hat and a Judge shirsey. Without hesitation, the man handed over the memento.

The ecstatic youngster embraced the stranger in a massive hug, all while appearing to have tears in his eyes.

That's a very cool moment. It's nice to see that rival fans can not just be civil, but downright friendly during a game.

Kudos to that man. He made that kid's night and left him with something to commemorate the occasion.

To make things even better for the boy, the Yankees wound up beating Toronto 9-1 to earn their 11th-straight win.