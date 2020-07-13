Video: Incredible Catch Made In Detroit Tigers Scrimmage

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene made an insane home-run robbing catch in the team’s scrimmage on Monday.

The MLB is nearing the commencement of the 2020 season. Baseball decided to postpone the season several months ago in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. After implementing strict protocol, the MLB feels confident a season can be completed this year.

The 2020 season will begin on Thursday, July 23. The Yankees and Nationals will kick things off at Nationals Park on Opening Day, followed by the Giants visiting the Dodgers. With Opening Day just 10 days away, ball-clubs have begun team scrimmages to prep for the season.

The Detroit Tigers scrimmaged on Monday afternoon. Tigers left fielder Riley Green made the play of the day, climbing the wall to make an insane home-run robbing catch. Take a look at Greene’s amazing catch in the video below.

You don’t see catches like these very often. The athleticism featured in Riley Greene’s catch is out of this world. Hopefully he can make a few similar catches once the season starts on July 23.

The Tigers, along with every other ball-club in MLB, will participate in a 60-game regular-season this year. Rob Manfred and the MLBPA agreed to the shortened season to allow for its completion in October. It’ll be interesting to see how teams adjust to the unprecedented season.

Opening Day gets going on July 23 with a highly-anticipated game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals.