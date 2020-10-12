Video: Insane Catch In Game 2 Of The ALCS

Rays right fielder Manny Margot is single-handedly beating the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS this afternoon.

Margot got his team on the board in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a three-run bomb at Petco Park. The ball just kept carrying as we’ve come to expect in San Diego. Take a look below.

Manny Margot LOVES Petco Park pic.twitter.com/Cu6e2ePR54 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 12, 2020

That wasn’t Margot’s only big play of the day. The Rays right fielder made an insane catch in foul territory in the top of the second, leaving two Astros on base and ending the inning.

Margot had to fight the sun and the right field foul wall to make the catch. Check it out below.

This may be one of the best catches we’ve seen all season. Not only did Margot make the catch while crashing into the wall, he held onto the ball all while falling onto the pavement in the tunnel. You won’t see many catches better than the one above.

Everything’s going right for the Tampa Bay Rays so far this postseason. The Rays opened playoff baseball by sweeping the Blue Jays. They then conquered their biggest challenge yet in a 3-2 series win over the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay has quickly turned into “America’s team” as they take on the Houston Astros, for obvious reasons. The Rays currently lead the Astros 3-0 in the bottom of the third in Game 2 of the ALCS.