Video: Insane Catch Made In MLB Intrasquad Game Today

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers faced off against each other in an intrasquad game to gear up for the 2020 season.

During the contest, one of the team’s top prospects showed he has the defensive talent to start in center field. Outfielder Derek Hill made in insane over-the-shoulder grab.

The ball was driven deep to center field and had Hill turned around. Despite not being in great defensive standing, Hill somehow found the ball over his shoulder to make a spectacular job.

Hill initially caught the ball with his glove as he was heading for the ground. The impact with the turf caused the ball to break loose, but he kept his concentration and snagged the ball out of the air with his bare hand.

Check it out.

Held onto it with the bare hand. This catch is insane. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ul9zLZXHOb — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2020

“I’ve always been pretty defensive oriented, so I’ve got pretty good instincts out there,” he said via 97.1 the Ticket.

“Ball started out on my left side and faded back over my right side. Didn’t have time to really flip around and pick the ball back up, so decided to do it over my shoulder and just got lucky — or at least that’s what we’ll call it.”

The Tiger drafted Hill in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He’s been a bright spot in the field, but his play at the plate has left more to be desired.

Maybe this year he can turn it around.