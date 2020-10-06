The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: It’s Getting Pretty Chippy Between The Braves, Marlins

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. gets hit by the Marlins.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring on a double by Marcell Ozuna #20 during the third inning against the Miami Marlins in Game One of the National League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins may want to stop hitting Braves’ star Ronald Acuna Jr. with pitches unless they wish for a benches-clearing brawl on Tuesday afternoon.

Tensions are always heightened during playoff baseball. The pressure players have to face often leads to escalated emotions. That may have been the case on Monday afternoon when the Braves and Marlins played in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Acuna got the scoring going with a solo shot out to right field in the bottom of the first inning. No team likes giving up homers – especially in the first – but the Marlins clearly took offense to Acuna’s first-inning homer.

Acuna was on the receiving end of a 98 MPH fastball to the hip in the bottom of the third. The Braves’ star tried to remain cool, but quickly lost his temper and had a few words with the umpire and Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Luckily, the Braves were able to calm down Acuna, who proceeded to trot over to first base. Take a look at the incident in the video below.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the more passionate players in all of baseball. The Marlins would be wise to avoid any other incidents that could escalate emotions.

Tuesday afternoon’s NLDS Game 1 between the Braves and Marlins is pivotal, so there’s no surprise tensions are already running high.

Tune into FS1 to catch the rest of Tuesday’s NLDS Game 1. The Marlins currently lead 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.