Video: It’s Getting Pretty Chippy Between The Braves, Marlins

The Miami Marlins may want to stop hitting Braves’ star Ronald Acuna Jr. with pitches unless they wish for a benches-clearing brawl on Tuesday afternoon.

Tensions are always heightened during playoff baseball. The pressure players have to face often leads to escalated emotions. That may have been the case on Monday afternoon when the Braves and Marlins played in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Acuna got the scoring going with a solo shot out to right field in the bottom of the first inning. No team likes giving up homers – especially in the first – but the Marlins clearly took offense to Acuna’s first-inning homer.

Acuna was on the receiving end of a 98 MPH fastball to the hip in the bottom of the third. The Braves’ star tried to remain cool, but quickly lost his temper and had a few words with the umpire and Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Luckily, the Braves were able to calm down Acuna, who proceeded to trot over to first base. Take a look at the incident in the video below.

Tempers flare in Houston after Ronald Acuña Jr. was HBP in his first AB after hitting a home run: pic.twitter.com/R3dWJLeXa1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 6, 2020

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the more passionate players in all of baseball. The Marlins would be wise to avoid any other incidents that could escalate emotions.

Ronald Acuna Jr. 20 leadoff HR – 6 vs. the #Marlins 21 career HBP – 5 vs. the Marlins (Both of those include the postseason)#Braves — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 6, 2020

Tuesday afternoon’s NLDS Game 1 between the Braves and Marlins is pivotal, so there’s no surprise tensions are already running high.

Tune into FS1 to catch the rest of Tuesday’s NLDS Game 1. The Marlins currently lead 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning.