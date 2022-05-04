Video: Jose Altuve Had Very Unfortunate Foul Ball Today

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jose Altuve left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in a painful spot.

During the fourth inning, the Houston Astros second baseman fouled a ball right into his groin area.

Altuve finished the at-bat, recording a single against Seattle Mariners reliever Wyatt Mills and scoring on an Alex Bregman sacrifice fly. However, he then exited the contest.

The two-time American League MVP just returned from a knee injury Monday and hit his second home run of the season Tuesday. Altuve has yet to get comfortable in the batter's box, hitting .182 through a dozen games.

While it's too early to determine whether Altuve will miss any more time, another IL stint would hurt an Astros lineup yet to find its footing after leading MLB in scoring last year.

Houston has jumped out to a 5-0 lead over Seattle at Minute Maid Park, but Altuve probably isn't a celebratory mood following the painful blow.