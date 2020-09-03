Video: Jose Altuve Leaves Game Following Unfortunate Slide

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has taken a number of shots to his reputation this year following the cheating scandal. But he may have taken his most painful hit on a slide today.

After recording a hit in the first inning against the Texas Rangers, Altuve tried sliding feet-first into third base during a play. It didn’t go as he intended.

The wet and muddy infield dirt caused Altuve to slide a little farther than he wanted. His lower body slid all the way onto the bag – and his groin made direct contact with the point of the base.

You could immediately hear the agonized cry as Altuve took the shot to his most sensitive reason. Even watching the video may make you reflexively reach down there.

Oh no. No no no. Looks like Altuve racked himself on third base 😬 pic.twitter.com/6VaWfOVfx7 — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) September 3, 2020

Not only was the injury embarrassing and painful, it knocked Jose Altuve out of the game. He was replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz and in the lineup by Abraham Toro.

Unfortunately for Altuve, he isn’t finding much of any sympathy online right now. Just about all of the comments are puns on how awful the injury was.

“Dude is nuts sliding like that!” one fan wrote.

“His wife is not going to be happy with him,” wrote another.

But a good portion of the replies were more jokes about the cheating scandal he was a central figure in.

Whether he wants sympathy or not, Altuve won’t be getting much.