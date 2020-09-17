Video: Josh Donaldson Ejected From Game After Hitting A Home Run

Minnesota Twins’ third baseman Josh Donaldson was ejected from Thursday’s game after hitting a home-run in the sixth inning.

Donaldson became quickly frustrated with game’s umpire after what he deemed a bad strike-call early in the at-bat. Donaldson proceeded to hit a solo homer. On his way to home plate, he began exchanging words with the home plate umpire.

As he got closer to home plate, Donaldson proceeded to kick dirt over the plate. After crossing the plate, he turned around and kicked more dirt on top of the base. The umpire had seen enough at that point – Donaldson was quickly thrown out of the game and ejected.

The Twins’ third baseman proceeded to his dugout, but not before he became even more heated and exchanged more words with the umpire. Take a look at the entire ordeal below.

Josh Donaldson was ejected after kicking dirt on home plate, after hitting a HR (via @NBCSWhiteSox)pic.twitter.com/Nowt5EtWmy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 17, 2020

It’s extremely rare for a player to get ejected after hitting a home run. Josh Donaldson was clearly frustrated with a strike call earlier in the at-bat.

Hopefully, Donaldson’s ejection doesn’t cost his team a win. The Twins are just two games back of the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central. Minnesota is currently clinging to a 3-2 lead over its division rival on Thursday.

Either way, the Twins are safely in the playoff picture. Minnesota is currently the No. 4 seed in the AL Playoff picture. Meanwhile, the White Sox sit alone atop the American League.