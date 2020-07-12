Video: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Have A Fun Pool Day

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton appeared to have a fun pool day on Saturday.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is getting ready to begin later this month. Opening Day is scheduled for July 23. There will be two games that night, highlighted by Nationals vs. Yankees in D.C., with the rest of the league opening up on July 24.

The Houston Astros are coming off a World Series loss and a controversial offseason, but they should be ready to contend again. Gerrit Cole is gone to New York, but the Astros still have Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke and an extremely talented lineup to work with.

Verlander and his wife recently enjoyed a relaxing Saturday. It might be one of the last Saturdays off they have for a while. So, they made sure to make the most of it.

Upton shared a fun video of Verlander diving into the pool. She was impressed by his athleticism.

“Sometimes I forget how athletic (he) is,” Upton wrote on Twitter.

Sometimes I forget how athletic @JustinVerlander is pic.twitter.com/gPgQTggRa2 — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) July 11, 2020

That is a pretty impressive dive by the Cy Young pitcher. Well done, Justin.

Neither Upton nor Verlander have been taking it easy lately, though. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her workout routine earlier in the week.

They earned that fun pool day on Saturday.