Video Leaks Of Mets GM Ripping MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

On Thursday afternoon, a video of New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen criticizing MLB commissioner Rob Manfred went viral.

In the video, Van Wagenen discussed a plan in which the MLB wanted the Mets to take the field for Thursday night’s game. The league then allegedly wanted the Mets to stage a walkout before returning to the field an hour later.

During the video, Van Wagenen questioned Manfred’s leadership. “They’re not playing. But that’s Rob’s instinct. And Rob – exactly what you and I were talking about – at leadership level he doesn’t get it. He just doesn’t get it,” he said in the video.

“Baseball’s trying to come up with a solution to say, ‘you know what would be super powerful’ – three of us here, can’t leave this room – ‘you know what would be really great: If you just have ’em all take the field, then they leave the field and then they come back and play at 8:10.'” Van Wagenen continued.

“And I was like, ‘What?'”

Here's video of Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen discussing a plan in which he says MLB wanted the Mets to take the field, leave it and return an hour later. Van Wagenen is critical of the idea and commissioner Rob Manfred, saying: "He just doesn’t get it." (Video via @NickCocco18) pic.twitter.com/46Z9neVkJt — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2020

It’s not a good look when a prominent general manager is caught questioning the leadership of the league’s commissioner.

However, Van Wagenen is hardly the first person to suggest Rob Manfred isn’t cut out for his job and he likely won’t be the last.

It will be interesting to see how Manfred responds after this video went viral.