Video: Max Scherzer’s Reaction To Giving Up Home Run Is Going Viral

On Thursday night, Major League Baseball made its return to national television with a battle between heavyweights.

The reigning champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees in a highly anticipated matchup. Arguably the best pitching matchup of the season was also on display – giving this game a playoff atmosphere.

Max Scherzer stepped on the mound for the Nationals, pitching against new Yankee Gerrit Cole. In Scherzer’s first inning back, he was victim to Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

In his first at-bat of the season, Stanton launched a mammoth 459-foot homer with a flick of his wrist. Scherzer’s who is known to have a temper when he’s on the mound was less than pleased with his missed pitch.

“Goddammit!” Scherzer yelled as the ball sailed into the stands.

Max Scherzer began saying "goddammit!" as soon as Giancarlo Stanton made contact. https://t.co/zZ0sgNeVNd — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 23, 2020

Scherzer bounced right back, ending the inning with his first strike out of the season. The Nationals didn’t wait long to strike either as outfielder Adam Eaton went yard in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to just one run through one frame.

When Scherzer took the mound in the top of the second inning, he had bad intentions. The star pitcher struck out all three Yankees batters to keep New York’s lead at 2-1 heading into the bottom of the second.

New York and Washington are giving fans quite the show in the first game of the season.