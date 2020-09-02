Video: Mets CF Has A Scary Crash Into The Outfield Wall

This afternoon’s interleague matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets started off with quite a bang. Seriously, Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick was involved in a scary collision during the bottom of the second inning.

Marisnick was tracking down a long fly ball off the bat of Pedro Severino, but it was just past the reach of his outstretched glove. To make matters worse, he crashed into the wall since he lost track of his surroundings.

It was such a violent collision that Marisnick legitimately left an imprint on the wall. His sunglasses also broke due to the impact, leaving a huge scratch on his face.

New York’s staff briefly checked on Marisnick to make sure that he was fine. Although he crashed into the wall pretty hard, the former World Series champ chose to stay in the game.

Here’s the collision that nearly knocked Marisnick out of the game:

Jake Marisnick just sprinted face-first into the center field fence in pursuit of Pedro Severino's triple. He literally left an imprint of his face on the wall, and appears to have broken his sunglasses. Following a long delay, Marisnick stays in the game. pic.twitter.com/Hq3Mrq8h0r — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 2, 2020

The Mets elected to put Marisnick in the lineup today because they didn’t like the matchup between Brandon Nimmo and John Means.

Marisnick hasn’t seen much playing time this year. That could change though if he can string together a few solid at-bats.

At the very least, the Mets know they have an extremely tough utility player on their roster in Jake Marisnick.