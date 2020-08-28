Video: Mets, Marlins Leave Field After 42-Second Moment Of Silence

On Thursday night, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins took the field for a game, but neither team stayed there for long.

Both teams stepped onto the field and looked like they were ready for play. After standing in the field for a few moments, the players and coaches from both dugouts strolled out onto the field.

They flanked the first and third-base lines, standing in a line. All coaches and players on the field removed their hats and observed a 42-second moment of silence.

Following the moment of silence, players from both teams left the field. As the players walked off the field, the teams sent one lasting message by placing a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt on home plate.

After a moment of silence, the Mets and the Marlins have left the field. The only thing remaining on the field is a Black Lives Matter shirt. pic.twitter.com/t7QfWwofOS — SNY (@SNYtv) August 27, 2020

Following play on Wednesday, Mets first baseman Dominic Smith lamented the treatment of Black men in the United States.

“I think the most difficult part is to see people still don’t care,” he said. “For this to just continuously happen, it just shows the hate in people’s heart. That just sucks, you know? Black men in America, it’s not easy. Like I said, I just wasn’t there today, but I’ll bounce back, I’ll be fine.”

The MLB was scheduled to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, which is the likely reason why both the Mets and Marlins observed a 42-second silence.