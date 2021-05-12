On Tuesday night, New York Mets fans watched with bated breath as outfielder Albert Almora Jr. ran headfirst into the outfield fence.

Almora Jr. attempted to track down a long fly ball. He caught up with the well-hit ball and appeared to be in the process of making the catch when everything went wrong.

Just as the ball go to his glove, Almora crashed face-first into the outfield fence. The ball fell to the ground and a teammate jumped in to throw the ball into the infield.

All eyes, however, were on Almora Jr. who remained down on the ground for several minutes following the scary collision. Thankfully, he was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power.

Here’s video of the collision.

Albert Almora Jr. smashes face-first into the outfield fence. He was able to walk off on his own luckily. #LGM pic.twitter.com/3zUsfVPBgi — Justin Groc (@jgroc) May 12, 2021

He was very lucky to walk away without a serious injury, though he’ll likely be a bit sore when he wakes up in the morning.

It’s no surprise that Almora left the game following the collision with the fence. Luckily, it doesn’t appear that he’ll miss significant time after the unfortunate incident.

We’ll have more when it becomes available.