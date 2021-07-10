Video: Mets Outfielder Makes The Catch Of The Year

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made one of the best defensive plays of the baseball season on Saturday.

With two outs in the top of the first, Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds sent a pitch from Marcus Stroman for a ride. The ball appeared to be just far enough to clear the center-field fence. Well, Nimmo had other plans.

The Mets outfielder leapt at the wall to make a terrific catch and rob Reynolds of what would’ve been a solo shot. It’s one of the best defensive plays of the season.

Even Mets beat writer Justin Toscano couldn’t believe his eyes.

“Brandon Nimmo really did this. I am still in awe,” Toscano said on Twitter. “This is as good a play as you’ll see in this sport.”

Brandon Nimmo didn’t just make a defensive impact on Saturday. Batting in the leadoff spot, Nimmo singled and eventually scored a run in the bottom of the first to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Despite New York’s injury issues this season, the Mets are on a roll as of late. They’re 46-38 with a 4.5 game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves. As long as the Mets’ pitching staff is healthy, they’ll be a contender by the time the postseason rolls around.

New York has a terrific opportunity over the next week and a half to continue building its division lead. The Mets are in the midst of a four-game series against the Pirates. They’ll then enjoy the All-Star break before opening the second-half of the season with a three-game series against, you guessed it, the Pirates.

This may not be the only time over the next week that Nimmo makes an excellent defensive play against the struggling Pirates.