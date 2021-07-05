The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: MLB Fan’s Incredible Foul Ball Catch Is Going Viral

A general view of the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium.PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 08: General view of action as starting pitcher Josh Collmenter #55 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 8, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 7-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A father and daughter had an incredible bonding moment snaring a foul ball at an Arizona Diamondbacks game this weekend.

Somehow, the dad in the video below managed to let go of his little girl, catch a foul ball, grab his daughter and barely spill any of his beer. Things could have been much worse, but thankfully father and daughter are safe.

They got a foul ball and we got a viral clip out of the moment.

Considering how abysmal the Diamondbacks have been this season–they’re 8-50 (!!!) since May 2–this might be the highlight of their year

On the field this weekend, Arizona dropped three of four to the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, losing the final three contests after taking game one.

They start a home series against the Colorado Rockies tomorrow.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.