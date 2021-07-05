Video: MLB Fan’s Incredible Foul Ball Catch Is Going Viral

A father and daughter had an incredible bonding moment snaring a foul ball at an Arizona Diamondbacks game this weekend.

Somehow, the dad in the video below managed to let go of his little girl, catch a foul ball, grab his daughter and barely spill any of his beer. Things could have been much worse, but thankfully father and daughter are safe.

They got a foul ball and we got a viral clip out of the moment.

This is the most amazing dad shit I’ve ever seen. Dude let the baby go, caught the ball, recovered the baby mid air, only spilled a drop of beer and the baby didn’t drop the bottle.

Legendary! pic.twitter.com/b25m1gNX5v — Zooted Spitwell (@Zoo757) July 4, 2021

Considering how abysmal the Diamondbacks have been this season–they’re 8-50 (!!!) since May 2–this might be the highlight of their year

On the field this weekend, Arizona dropped three of four to the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, losing the final three contests after taking game one.

They start a home series against the Colorado Rockies tomorrow.